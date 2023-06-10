Rain is returning! When to expect widespread rain and updated rainfall totals

A moderate drought has developed across Northeast Ohio after three weeks of no rain in many communities. We are in of rain and the pattern flips on Sunday. Rain will become widespread as low pressure out west slides over the Buckeye State and drags a cold front through Sunday night and Monday. It is great news to get some rain, but it could be too much rain too fast for some communities. Let's discuss timing and totals.

TIMING: Plan for increased temperatures and clouds throughout the day on Saturday. Highs will be around 80 degrees across Northeast Ohio. The clouds are associated with the next system. The extra clouds overnight should keep our temperatures overnight pretty mild (in the upper to the low 60s). Sunday will start off cloudy, but dry. A few rain chances look to start to creep in throughout the morning and will continue to increase throughout the afternoon. Rain should become widespread by the late afternoon/early evening with pockets of heavy rainfall. Rain will continue into early Monday. After a brief lull in the rain Monday afternoon, the low pressure will spin around the Great Lakes and bring another round of rain by Tuesday. Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about the timing & coverage of the rain Sunday and Monday.

wews

wews

wews

wews

TOTALS: While we are in need of rain, we do not want to receive too much rain too fast. That is a possibility for some communities on Sunday. Most totals will range from 0.50 inches to 1.50 inches, but locally higher amounts will be possible. The Weather Prediction Center has issued a day two risk for excessive rainfall in our southern communities where it appears the highest totals could end up. Due to the lack of rain, the ground is very hard & dry. Heavy/intense rain rates make it more difficult for the rain to be absorbed by the soil/ground and runoff occurs. This means isolated flooding and ponding will be possible. We will be monitoring the flood threat all day tomorrow. Be sure to check back for the latest information.

wews

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter