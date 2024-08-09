News 5 and Scripps Howard Fund launch textathon for tornado and flood relief

As hundreds of thousands of Northeast Ohioans continue to cope without electricity, warm water, access to their homes and other necessities, News 5 and the Red Cross are teaming up Friday through Monday for a tornado and flood relief textathon.

The Red Cross has been busy the last several days responding to requests for assistance, and News 5’s phones have been ringing with calls from viewers who lack access to basic needs like food and medicine.

Here’s what we can all do to help:

You can text News5 to 50155 to make a donation

You can donate at this site.

If you are on a personal computer, you can donate by scanning this QR code with your cell phone camera.

Tuesday’s storm was the most powerful to hit Northeast Ohio since 1993 in terms of impact, and thousands of crews are still out in the field restoring power to hundreds of thousands of customers.

In the wake of Tuesday’s storm, a large swath of News 5’s southern viewing area was flooded by overnight storms early Friday morning.

Your donation will be used right here in Northeast Ohio to support our neighbors who have been affected by the recent storms. News 5 has joined forces with our parent company's charitable organization, the Scripps Howard Fund, to make it easy to give to this worthwhile cause. Your generosity shows how much you care about your community, and we are honored to partner with you.

