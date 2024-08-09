Roadways in Northeast Ohio areas flooded, vehicles trapped

Vehicles are trapped on roadways as flash flooding sweeps across Northeast Ohio Thursday evening.

As of 9:40 p.m., I-76/US-224 is experiencing this flooding in both directions for about 0.8 miles beyond Barber Road. The road is closed in both directions.

Expect closures and plan an alternate route.

Barberton Police and Norton Police are responding to I-76 at Summit Road for a report of multiple vehicles trapped in the roadway due to the flooding.

State Route 82 East at Hadden Road is also flooded, and the Ohio Department of Transportation said to expect lanes to be closed.

In Akron, Mayor Shammas Malik posted on X, advising residents to avoid the following areas due to flooding:



Cuyahoga Street

Merriman Valley

Memorial Parkway

Weathervane

Malik said to avoid any flooded areas and to not attempt to drive through them.

News 5 has a crew heading to the scene on I-76, and this story will be updated as more information is learned.

