Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred prompt Flash Flood Watch for parts of Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch Holmes, Stark and Trumbull counties for Wednesday as remnants of rainfall from Tropical Storm Fred is expected to impact the area through the afternoon.

The watch is in effect from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Rainfall could be moderate at times.

Heaviest rain still likely south and east... Fred rolling through this morning and pulling out of Ohio midday. Be safe as you head out and NEVER drive through flooded roads. #WEWS #OHwx #GMCle pic.twitter.com/01vV4hgGvU — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) August 18, 2021

Heavy rainfall on an already saturated area could increase the threat of flash flooding.

