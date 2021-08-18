Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred prompt Flash Flood Watch for parts of Northeast Ohio

items.[0].image.alt
Trent Magill.
E9DvYS8WUAkzKAA.jpeg
Posted at 5:01 AM, Aug 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-18 05:09:58-04

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Watch Holmes, Stark and Trumbull counties for Wednesday as remnants of rainfall from Tropical Storm Fred is expected to impact the area through the afternoon.

The watch is in effect from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

Rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are possible. Rainfall could be moderate at times.

Heavy rainfall on an already saturated area could increase the threat of flash flooding.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018