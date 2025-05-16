Residents in Cuyahoga, Summit counties without power

First Energy is reporting that more than a thousand people are without power in Summit and Cuyahoga counties.

The largest outages are in Garfield Heights and Akron.

Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

