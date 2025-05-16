Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Residents in Cuyahoga, Summit counties without power

Cuyahoga County
News 5
Cuyahoga County
Posted

First Energy is reporting that more than a thousand people are without power in Summit and Cuyahoga counties.

The largest outages are in Garfield Heights and Akron.

Power is expected to be restored by 11 a.m.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk