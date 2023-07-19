Richland County Emergency Management Agency warns of severe weather Thursday

Residents in Richland County should prepare for the possibility of severe thunderstorms on Thursday.

According to the Richland County Emergency Management Agency, storms rolling in could bring high winds and hail in the afternoon and evening.

There is also a limited risk of isolated tornadoes.

Residents should be prepared for heavy rainfall.

