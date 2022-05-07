River Flood Warnings issued for several Northeast Ohio Counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Warning for several counties in Northeast Ohio due to rising river water.

The following areas are under a Flood Warning:

Killbuck Creek near Killbuck — Holmes and Wayne counties

Flood warning in effect until tomorrow afternoon.

The water level is around 14.7 feet. According to the NWS, when water hits 15 feet, flooding will occur on low-lying county and township roads. Roads affected are Township Roads 91 and 92 and County Roads 621 and 622 in Holmes County.

Still Water Creek near Uhrichsville — Tuscarawas County

Flood Waring in effect until early Wednesday morning.

Current water level is around 11.1 feet. According to the NWS, when water hits 11.5 feet, flooding will occur at the intersection of East 12th and North Main streets in Uhrichsville heading towards Newport Street.

