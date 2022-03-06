River Flood Watch issued for Tuscarawas County

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A River Flood Watch has been issued for later this week in Tuscarawas County.

The watch goes in place on Tuesday at 6:20 a.m. and will last until 8:12 a.m. on Friday.

Flooding is possible at Stillwater Creek in Ulrichsville.

If the creek gets to 10 feet, water could overflow into poor drainage areas.

If the creek gets to 11.5 feet, floodwaters could reach East 12th and North Main streets.

The river is currently at 8.6 feet.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter