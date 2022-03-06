Watch
River Flood Watch issued for Tuscarawas County

News 5
<p>Tuscarawas County</p>
Posted at 9:10 AM, Mar 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-06 09:10:29-05

TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, Ohio — A River Flood Watch has been issued for later this week in Tuscarawas County.

The watch goes in place on Tuesday at 6:20 a.m. and will last until 8:12 a.m. on Friday.

Flooding is possible at Stillwater Creek in Ulrichsville.

If the creek gets to 10 feet, water could overflow into poor drainage areas.

If the creek gets to 11.5 feet, floodwaters could reach East 12th and North Main streets.

The river is currently at 8.6 feet.

Scripps National Desk
