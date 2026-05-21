Rounds of rain for Memorial Day weekend, but not entirely a washout

CLEVELAND — The unofficial kickoff to summer happens during Memorial Day weekend, yet the weather will not entirely make it feel like summer. In fact, it will be more springlike with rounds of rain and cooler-than-average temperatures. While plenty of rain is expected, it will not be a washout from start to finish. Here is what you need to know.

Do not plan anything outdoors on Saturday. That will be the worst weather day of the long weekend. Rain moves in Friday night, heavy at times, and continues through much of Sunday morning. An inch of rain is possible where downpours linger, which could lead to minor flooding and ponding conditions on certain roads and poor drainage areas.

The heavy rain on Saturday morning will let up to just mist, drizzle, and isolated rain showers during the midday and afternoon, but it will be cloudy, cool, and damp. Not the best for outdoor plans. The rain picks back up into the late afternoon and evening with a threat for more downpours and rumbles into Saturday evening. The rain could be heavy at times again on Saturday night.

Sunday will not be as bad as Saturday, but it is still not expected to be a dry day. Rain showers linger into Sunday morning, with another round of scattered storms possible into the evening. There can be some peeks of sun midday Sunday to squeeze out afternoon plans outside, with temperatures up into the mid-70s.

Memorial Day itself will feature the best weather of the long weekend, as most of the rain should exit by mid-morning, with only an isolated shower chance south of Akron. Highs will be seasonable in the low-to-mid-70s, which is warmer than the last Memorial Day in Northeast Ohio. In 2024, it was warmer, near 80 degrees.

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