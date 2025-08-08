Set your alarms! Two bright planets will be cuddling in the night sky!

Jupiter and Venus are two of the brightest objects in the night sky. When you know where to look, it is very easy to spot them. In a few days, they will be even easier to find, because they will be VERY close to one another over several days. This is known as a planetary conjunction.

While the planets will look very close to each other, they are, of course, still very far apart from one another in space (by hundreds of millions of miles).

You can start to look for them now, as they shine brightly in the east before sunrise all month long, but they will get closer to each other each day. They will appear closest to each other over two days, on the 11th and 12th, at just a degree apart!

According to NASA, their rendezvous happens against a backdrop of bright stars including Orion, Taurus, Gemini, and Sirius. A slim crescent Moon joins the pair of planets after they separate again, on the mornings of the 19th and 20th.

