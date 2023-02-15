Severe Risk: Strong to severe storms possible for portions of Northeast Ohio Thursday

A wind advisory is in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday for Cuyahoga, Lake, Ashtabula, Sandusky, Erie, Lorain, Seneca, Huron, Medina, Richland, and Ashland Counties. Southwest winds around 25 mph with gusts up to 50 mph are expected.
Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result. Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects. Winds will relax (briefly) into this evening and early Thursday morning.
It will also be a very mild day and more record high temperatures could be broken on Wednesday! Temperatures are already in the low 60s and are expected to climb into the mid and upper 60s this afternoon. Here are the current record holders for Feb. 15.
SEVERE POTENTIAL:
Active weather continues into Thursday as well! The Storm Prediction Center has a risk issued for severe weather across portions of Northeast Ohio for Thursday. The latest update that was issued shortly after 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday actually lowered the risk for severe weather across the Power of 5 viewing area due to the latest data and trends.
Our most southwestern communities have a great chance for severe weather and are in the yellow area. This is known as a slight risk for severe weather and means that scattered severe storms are possible. This includes portions of Richland, Ashland, Wayne, Homes, Stark, Tuscarawas and Coshocton counties. Most of the area is in the green section. That is a marginal risk for severe weather and is a level 1/5. This shows there is a better chance to experience severe weather in our southern and western communities, and is less likely farther north.
The main threat for any severe weather on Thursday will be damaging straight line winds. However, tornadoes, lightning and periods of heavy rain are not off the table either.
TIMING:
An isolated strong or severe storm is possible early on Thursday as our region will be positioned with the warm part of this low pressure system. During the afternoon and evening, it appears there will be a resurgence of storms developing to our west and south and moving northeasterly during the afternoon and evening into The Power of 5 viewing area. It does look like the more south you live - the greater chance you have to see severe storms. This is especially true for Southwestern Ohio and Eastern Indiana— other states to our south have a much higher threat for severe weather tomorrow.
Scroll through the images of Futurecast to get an idea about coverage and timing of rain, storms and eventually snow!
If you live farther north (for example, Downtown Cleveland), it is likely that temperatures will be much colder than communities to the south during the afternoon. The exact placement of the cold front is not certain, but you can clearly see a large temperature range for tomorrow afternoon in the graphic below. Colder temperatures will significantly lowers the potential for any severe storms.
Tomorrow's severe weather threat is not a slam dunk, but certainly a day to be weather aware! Be sure to check in with the Power of 5 Weather Team this evening and tomorrow for the latest information. You can also check back to this article. We will continue to update this information throughout the day. Additionally, have a way to receive warnings if and when storms become severe.
