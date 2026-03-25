Severe storm potential across Northeast Ohio Thursday

Another round of strong to severe storms is a possibility across Northeast Ohio on Thursday.

Most of our region west of I-77 is under a slight risk, a 2 out of 5 on the severe storm scale. East of I-77 is a marginal, or a 1 out of 5 on the severe storm scale.

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Timing on this threat will be late afternoon into the overnight, as a cold front moves through from the northwest to southeast.

Out, ahead of the front, temperatures will soar once again, with many areas into the 70s for daytime highs Thursday afternoon.

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The cold front will begin to move into the region during the mid to late afternoon.

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It will bring storm chances at the end of the afternoon into the evening hours along the boundary.

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Highest potential for any severe storms will be in the areas west of I-77. Here's a breakdown of damaging wind, large hail and tornado potential for Northeast Ohio.

Damaging winds (60 mph or stronger):

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Large hail (quarter-sized or larger):

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Tornado:

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The severe threat will be dying down during the second half of the overnight, as colder air moves back into the region for Friday.

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Rain chances will linger into the first half of the morning, especially in our southern communities on Friday. With even a few areas seeing a few flakes mixing in before noon on Friday, with temperatures in the 30s most of the day to end the work week.

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