Severe storms possible across Northeast Ohio Thursday night

Be prepared for severe weather tonight. There's a risk for damaging winds and the possibility of a weak, isolated tornado.

According to News 5' Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson, the greatest risk for these storms is between 6 and 9 p.m.

A cold front will approach from the west late Thursday afternoon, spreading in a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain damaging winds, especially west of Interstate 71.

Severe Storms are possible across Northern Ohio this evening. Damaging winds, isolated weak tornado possible. Stay connected with me today! @WEWS pic.twitter.com/CRQiGoIIYI — The REAL Mark Johnson (@MarkJWeather) January 19, 2023

