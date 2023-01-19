Watch Now
Severe storms possible across Northeast Ohio Thursday night

Cleveland forecast from the Power of 5 weather team
Posted at 11:23 AM, Jan 19, 2023
Be prepared for severe weather tonight. There's a risk for damaging winds and the possibility of a weak, isolated tornado.

According to News 5' Chief Meteorologist Mark Johnson, the greatest risk for these storms is between 6 and 9 p.m.

A cold front will approach from the west late Thursday afternoon, spreading in a line of strong to severe thunderstorms. Some of the storms could contain damaging winds, especially west of Interstate 71.

