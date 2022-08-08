Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties Monday night

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio that is in effect until 9:15 p.m. Monday night.

The following counties are affected:



Lorain

Medina

Summit

Ashland

Wayne

