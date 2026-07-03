WATCH LIVE: Storms return to Northeast Ohio Friday

The theme of this week has been dangerous levels of heat. With an extreme heat warning coming to an end, the chances for isolated storms have increased for Friday night and into the Fourth of July weekend.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Erie, Huron and Lorain counties by the National Weather Service until 8:30 p.m.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw is live tracking storms as they move through Northeast Ohio.

The high temperatures are dangerous, so make sure you're taking breaks, staying cool, and finding ways to keep our loved ones cool.

The increase in storm chances will decrease our temperatures by next week. It will still be warm and summery, but highs in the low to mid 80s are expected.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter