Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Monday.

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. for the following counties:



Portage

Geauga

Cuyahoga

Summit

Wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph are possible and damage to trees and power lines is to be expected.

Localized impacted areas include Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, South Russell, Aurora, Chagrin Falls, Reminderville, Orange, Moreland Hills, Glenwillow, Bentleyville and Bainbridge.

Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for safety, NWS said.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter