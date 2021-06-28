Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple counties

<p>Lightning flashes during a thunderstorm early on September 13, 2011 in Las Vegas, Nevada. </p>
Posted at 5:10 PM, Jun 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-28 17:10:57-04

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for multiple Northeast Ohio counties on Monday.

The warning is in effect until 5:15 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Portage
  • Geauga
  • Cuyahoga
  • Summit

Wind gusts reaching up to 60 mph are possible and damage to trees and power lines is to be expected.

Localized impacted areas include Solon, Hudson, Twinsburg, South Russell, Aurora, Chagrin Falls, Reminderville, Orange, Moreland Hills, Glenwillow, Bentleyville and Bainbridge.

Residents should move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building for safety, NWS said.

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018