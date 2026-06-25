Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Carroll, Tuscarawas counties

Afternoon thunderstorms are passing through parts of Northeast Ohio as higher humidity set the tone for Thursday's weather.

Most of us are set to get rain, and some thunder, but only isolated areas get damaging wind or even a stray tornado. The threat is low but not zero. So be alert.

Power of 5 Meteorologist Katie McGraw is live and tracking updates as storms travel through the area.

WATCH:

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for Carroll and Tuscarawas counties until 1 a.m. Thursday:

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