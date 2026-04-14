Severe Thunderstorm Warnings expire for Northeast Ohio counties

While storms persist throughout Northeast Ohio this week, Monday evening's warnings have expired.

Both Erie and Huron counties were under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning until 10:15 p.m.

Storm chances were expected to increase during the evening, with heavy rain and some stronger winds possible.

Most of the storms should exit between midnight and 2 a.m., though a few could linger in our northeasternmost communities overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Tuesday will be similar to Monday, with scattered storms and warm temperatures expected. Strong to severe storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening.

Wednesday looks to be the most active day this week for storm coverage.

News 5's Katie McGraw was live, tracking the storms Monday evening:



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