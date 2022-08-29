Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple counties Monday night

Severe weather on Monday night
Posted at 6:45 PM, Aug 29, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-29 19:41:11-04

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties and is in effect until 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Winds of 60 mph are expected. There may be damage to trees and power lines.

The following counties are affected:

  • Cuyahoga
  • Lorain
  • Erie
  • Huron

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018