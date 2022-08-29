Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple counties Monday night

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties and is in effect until 10:00 p.m. Monday night.
Winds of 60 mph are expected. There may be damage to trees and power lines.
The following counties are affected:
- Cuyahoga
- Lorain
- Erie
- Huron
