Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for multiple counties Monday night

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued by the National Weather Service for multiple Northeast Ohio counties and is in effect until 10:00 p.m. Monday night.

Winds of 60 mph are expected. There may be damage to trees and power lines.

The following counties are affected:

Cuyahoga

Lorain

Erie

Huron

