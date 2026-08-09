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Severe Thunderstorm alerts expires for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio

Bolt of lightening in a night sky
Storyblocks Enterprise
Bolt of lightening in a night sky during a thunderstorm with copy space in a weather or meteorology concept
Bolt of lightening in a night sky
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Storms are moving in and mainly impacting our West region this evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the biggest concerns.

Power of 5 meteorologist Phil Sakal was live and keeping track as a line of storms moved east Sunday night.

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Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
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Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter

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