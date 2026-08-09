Severe Thunderstorm alerts expires for multiple counties in Northeast Ohio

Storms are moving in and mainly impacting our West region this evening. Damaging winds and heavy rain are the biggest concerns.

Power of 5 meteorologist Phil Sakal was live and keeping track as a line of storms moved east Sunday night.

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