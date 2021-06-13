Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

Posted at 1:02 PM, Jun 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-13 13:39:37-04

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several northeast Ohio counties Sunday afternoon.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from 12:50 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the following counties:

  • Portage
  • Wayne
  • Stark
  • Holmes
  • Tuscarawas
  • Carroll
  • Coshocton
  • Trumbull
  • Mahoning

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible in these areas.

Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Residents in these counties should be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

