Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for several northeast Ohio counties Sunday afternoon.

The Severe Thunderstorm Watch is in effect from 12:50 p.m. until 7 p.m. for the following counties:

Portage

Wayne

Stark

Holmes

Tuscarawas

Carroll

Coshocton

Trumbull

Mahoning

Heavy downpours and gusty winds are possible in these areas.

Severe thunderstorms are possible in and near the watch area. Residents in these counties should be ready to act if a severe thunderstorm warning is issued.

A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH has been issued for a portion of NE Ohio. This includes Portage, Wayne, Stark, Holmes, Tuscarawas, Carroll and Coshocton. This is in effect until 7 pm EDT. #News5 #OHwx #CLE pic.twitter.com/Jo6zo7r8Tp — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 13, 2021

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter