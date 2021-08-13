Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple counties across the News 5 viewing area.

The alert is in effect for the following counties until 11 p.m.

Holmes

Stark

Richland

Ashland

Wayne

Tuscarawas

Carroll

The NWS says scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. Additionally, isolated hail the size of ping-pong balls as well as frequent lightning are possible.

A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/oJZkUFyFxt — NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 13, 2021

CLICK HERE for our Weather Alerts page.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter