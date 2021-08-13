Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

National Weather Service
Posted at 5:00 PM, Aug 13, 2021
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple counties across the News 5 viewing area.

The alert is in effect for the following counties until 11 p.m.

  • Holmes
  • Stark
  • Richland
  • Ashland
  • Wayne
  • Tuscarawas
  • Carroll

The NWS says scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. Additionally, isolated hail the size of ping-pong balls as well as frequent lightning are possible.

