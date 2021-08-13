Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for parts of Northeast Ohio

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for multiple counties across the News 5 viewing area.
The alert is in effect for the following counties until 11 p.m.
- Holmes
- Stark
- Richland
- Ashland
- Wayne
- Tuscarawas
- Carroll
The NWS says scattered wind gusts up to 70 mph are possible. Additionally, isolated hail the size of ping-pong balls as well as frequent lightning are possible.
A severe thunderstorm watch has been issued for parts of Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia until 11 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/oJZkUFyFxt— NWS Cleveland (@NWSCLE) August 13, 2021
