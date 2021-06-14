Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tuscarawas and Carroll counties

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Columbiana, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Communities to the east have the best chance to see showers and storms. A few could feature gusty and heavy winds.

MORE RAIN: A few isolated showers are moving across the lake and into NE Ohio. Showers and storms will increase in coverage over the next few hours. The best chance for rain is in the eastern half of our viewing area. A few storms could become strong. #News5 #OHwx #CLE pic.twitter.com/ZhzDpF9WyC — Katie McGraw (@KatieMcGrawx) June 14, 2021

The watch also includes nine counties in East Central Ohio.

