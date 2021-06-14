Watch
Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Tuscarawas and Carroll counties

Posted at 11:58 AM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-14 12:29:57-04

CLEVELAND — A Severe Thunderstorm Watch has been issued for Columbiana, Tuscarawas and Carroll counties Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

The watch is in effect until 6 p.m. Monday.

Communities to the east have the best chance to see showers and storms. A few could feature gusty and heavy winds.

The watch also includes nine counties in East Central Ohio.

