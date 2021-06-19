Watch
Severe weather possible Saturday night across Northeast Ohio

Posted at 7:26 PM, Jun 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-19 19:40:14-04

CLEVELAND — News 5 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade is tracking the possibility of severe weather Saturday night.

She has the latest update in the player below:

A storm cell currently over Summit County is hitting the area with heavy rain and hail. It's possible the storm could surge and become severe.

Earlier this evening, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Geauga and Trumbull counties. The alert was canceled just prior to 6 p.m.

Twitter user Michael Connolly Thomas captured some amazing clouds over Middlefield earlier.

