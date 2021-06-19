Severe weather possible Saturday night across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — News 5 Meteorologist Remeisha Shade is tracking the possibility of severe weather Saturday night.

She has the latest update in the player below:

A storm cell currently over Summit County is hitting the area with heavy rain and hail. It's possible the storm could surge and become severe.

Cell getting stronger over N. Summit county east of Sagamore HIlls over Macedonia just west of Twinsburg..heavy rain and hail...watching closely. Tracking SE and could pulse up and become severe...stay alert! #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/fYOzBaKMTL — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) June 19, 2021

Earlier this evening, the National Weather Service issued a Tornado Warning for parts of Geauga and Trumbull counties. The alert was canceled just prior to 6 p.m.

Stay alert this evening for the threat for severe weather - there's a few additional cells developing around Cuyahoga falls and Chardon that could pulse up and become severe....currently no watches or warnings. #ohwx#weather #wews #Cleveland pic.twitter.com/pnp3DaaROR — Remeisha Shade (@RemeishaShadeTV) June 19, 2021

Twitter user Michael Connolly Thomas captured some amazing clouds over Middlefield earlier.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter