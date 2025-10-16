Significant storms possible this weekend

CLEVELAND — It has been a relatively dry and uneventful last several months. That could change, big-time, this weekend.

With the ongoing drought, the saying "drought breeds drought" means that this dry weather is hard to overcome. A big storm is required to knock this dry pattern off its feet and Sunday's storm has a chance to do that.

As of the writing of this article, it is Wednesday. The brunt of the storm is expected to hit on Sunday, several days away. Exact impacts and timing are subject to change and additional details will arrive soon, which is why it is important to check back on-air and right here online when the latest information comes in.

What do we know so far?

A large storm has formed and is currently approaching the Rocky Mountains. It has already produced severe weather... in Southern California! The first severe thunderstorm watch in over two decades was even issued for Los Angeles.

A warm front will poke out ahead of the main storm Friday night into Saturday morning. That is like the appetizer; a few passing showers are likely, especially north and east of Cleveland. That should leave Northeast Ohio by Saturday afternoon. This weekend will not be a washout!

WEWS

Sunday is when the storm approaches. The timing is still unclear, but what is clear is that a strong line of showers and storms will cross the area. There is even severe potential. That severe chance increases south of our area, but under the right scenario, could easily extend across Northeast Ohio.

WEWS

The storm may slow down, and the wrap-around energy may bring more rain and a strong cold wind Sunday night into Monday morning. Updates on this part of the storm, as well as Sunday's severe weather potential, will be right here and on-air, so make sure to tune in over the next few days.

WEWS

From apple picking to pumpkin patches and the Browns vs. Dolphins game, lots of outdoor activities are up in the air weather-wise.

