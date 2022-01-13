Watch
Slick road conditions possible during morning commute due to overnight rain and dropping temperatures

Trent Magill.
Posted at 7:42 AM, Jan 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-13 07:42:43-05

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement until 9 a.m. Thursday as slick conditions are possible through the morning commute.

Light precipitation overnight has resulted in slick spots on any untreated roadways.

Motorists should use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and anywhere ice may be more likely.

Pedestrians should also be alert for slick conditions on untreated sidewalks and parking lots.

