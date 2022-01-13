Slick road conditions possible during morning commute due to overnight rain and dropping temperatures

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Weather Statement until 9 a.m. Thursday as slick conditions are possible through the morning commute.

Light precipitation overnight has resulted in slick spots on any untreated roadways.

This AM's commute could be an issue... Roads are wet and temps are dropping. Already 20s west. Bridges/overpasses could "Flash Freeze" this morning. Gotta be careful as temps drop this AM. pic.twitter.com/zgNed5Al1W — Trent Magill (@TrentMWeather) January 13, 2022

Motorists should use caution, especially on bridges, overpasses and anywhere ice may be more likely.

Pedestrians should also be alert for slick conditions on untreated sidewalks and parking lots.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter