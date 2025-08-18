Small Craft Advisory, rip currents, wind gusts impacting Lake Erie Monday

A beautiful start to the week! Lots of sunshine, pleasant temperatures! Some are still on summer break. A great day to head to Lake Erie, right?

Well, not so much, as you'll want to stay on shore.

Strong northeastern winds will create dangerous conditions in the form of waves and rip currents for you on Monday. Winds will be out of the east and northeast from 15 to 20 kts.

This will bring waves from three to five feet, along with rip currents.

A Small Craft Advisory is in effect until Monday night.

So, stay safe, and stay out of Lake Erie today.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Allan Nosoff: Facebook & Twitter