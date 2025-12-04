Snow showers giving way to coldest air of the season so far

It's only early December, but Old Man Winter is coming in with more cold and winter across Northeast Ohio to round out the work week.

Snow will move in late Wednesday night through Thursday morning, with some impacts to the Thursday morning rush. So you'll want to give yourself a little extra time to get to your destination early Thursday.

Snow could cause some issues for early travels on Thursday, especially with visibility on the roads. The good news is that it will not be as bad as it was at the start of the week. Snow totals will be much lower than Monday's, but we will still see the chance for a few inches— mainly in the snowbelt.

And by the late morning on Thursday, most, if not all the snow will be out of the region.

That is the good news. The bad news is that once the snow exits, colder and breezy conditions will move in. Temperatures on Thursday and Friday will be well below average.

In fact, the high on Thursday will occur during the morning hours, as temperatures will begin to drop into the teens during the afternoon, just as winds will begin to pick up. So, anticipate frigid conditions, as Wind Chills drop to their lowest since this past February! Single-digit wind chills will be possible as early as the first half of the afternoon on Thursday, and it will get even colder from there.

By the evening and overnight Thursday, we'll need layers and the whole nine yards to stay warm while outdoors.

Below-zero wind chills will be possible for many areas of Northeast Ohio by the wee hours of Friday morning into the morning rush on Friday.

Temperatures will begin to moderate for the weekend, but will still remain well below average both Saturday and Sunday, with highs around Freezing.

Stay Safe and Stay Warm, Northeast Ohio!

