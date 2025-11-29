SNOW TOTALS: How did our forecast fare?

The final totals are in. So, how did the Power of 5 team do? Take a look at how close our forecast is to the actual totals with this very complex lake effect snow forecast.

WEWS The Power 5's snow forecast is colored on the map. The actual totals are the numbers on top.

Even some of our News 5 viewers contributed via social media and email to deliver these helpful snow reports:

Courtesy of News 5 viewers Left to right: Gwen Walsh, Orange Village; Karen Battaglia (Bruna & Brutus), Bainbridge; Mike Borosky, Old Brooklyn

Courtesy of News 5 viewers Left to right: Cindy Carmichael, Newton Falls; Kim Welch, Chesterland; Claudia Sevel, Auburn Twp.

If you notice closely on the map, a mere 10 miles or less separates double-digit totals from just a couple of inches. That is the nature of lake-effect t bands, and one of the reasons why it is very difficult to have an accurate forecast.

Was it a perfect forecast? No. Southern Cuyahoga and Medina counties missed out on the band juuust to their northeast & got lower totals than predicted. The Power of 5 correctly predicted the Southern Geauga bullseye, as well as the notably lower totals along the immediate lakeshore.

Want even more totals? Take a look at the complete list below. Foot-plus totals are in bold:

Cuyahoga County



Chagrin Falls 14.5"

Solon 11.6"

Orange Village 9.5" (Gwen Walsh)

Parma 9.3"

Edgewater 5.5" (Meteorologist Allan Nosoff)

Kamms Corner 5.3"

Parma Heights 4.4"

Midtown Cleveland 4.1" (outside WEWS-TV's studios)

North Olmsted 2.0"

Geauga County



Auburn Corners 13.0"

Auburn Township 13.0" (Claudia M. Sevel)

(Claudia M. Sevel) Bainbridge 12.0" (Missy Martin Gillen)

Middlefield 10.4"

Chesterland 8.0" (Kim Welch)

Huntsburg 6.0"

Medina County



Brunswick 1.4"

Portage County



Hiram 15.0"

Aurora (north side) 12.0"

(north side) Windham 3.2"

Ravenna 1.5"

Stark County



Canton 1.0"

