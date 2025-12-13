Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Snowy and Colder weekend across NEO

After a quiet and dry end to the work week across NEO, get ready for another round of snow and cold this weekend.
Snowy and Cold.jpg
Winter weather advisories and Lake effect snow warnings are in place for most of the weekend.

Winter Alerts.jpg

Counties under a Lake Effect Snow Warning are:

  • Cuyahoga, Lake, Geauga, and Ashtabula from 1 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Monday.

Counties under a Winter Weather Advisory are:

  • Richland, Ashland, Holmes, and Wayne from 1 p.m. Saturday through 7 a.m. Sunday.
  • Lorain, Medina, Summit, and Portage from 1 p.m. through 7 a.m. Monday.
  • Stark from 1 p.m. Saturday through 7 p.m. Sunday.
  • Tuscarawas and Carroll from 1 p.m. Saturday through 1 p.m. Sunday.
Weekend Forecast.jpg

The more widespread snow will move in for the afternoon on Saturday and will linger through Saturday night/early Sunday. This will bring higher accumulations in our central and southern communities.

Snow Forecast.jpg

A burst of snow will be possible early Saturday, with the arctic front moving through the region. Accumulations will be light with the front moving through, but the more significant accumulations will move in for the second half of your Saturday.

Saturday 6 AM.jpg

The more widespread snow will then begin to move in for the mid-afternoon from west to east.

Saturday 3 PM.jpg

The steady snow will linger through the evening hours for most of NEO, as temperatures will continue to drop into the Teens for the evening hours.

Saturday 6 PM.jpg

The widespread snow will begin to taper off during the second half of the evening from west to east.

Saturday 10 PM.jpg

Lake Effect will then ramp up by Saturday night into Monday morning, and impact the primary and secondary snowbelts late Saturday through Sunday. This will bring more significant snow to the snowbelt region, where 4" to 6"+ will be possible on Sunday.

The snow won't be the only problem across NEO this weekend, as arctic air will move in, especially on Sunday. Wind Chills will drop into the Single Digits and Below Zero beginning Saturday evening.

10 PM Saturday.jpg
Midnight Sunday.jpg

By Sunday morning you will need extra layers and extra blankets with below-zero chills in many locations.

6 AM Sunday.jpg

Below zero wind chills will continue to be possible into mid-morning on Sunday.

10 AM Sunday.jpg

After this weekend, temperatures will slowly warm as we begin the new work week, with highs nearing 32° by Tuesday.

