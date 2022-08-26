Special Marine Warning issued for Lake Erie lakeshore

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Special Marine Warning for parts of the Lake Erie lakeshore as far west at The Islands to as far east as Willowick.

The warning is in effect until 2 p.m.

According to the NWS, "severe thunderstorms capable of producing waterspouts were located along a line extending from near Conneaut to near Fairport Harbor to Lorain Harbor, moving east."

The NWS says waterspouts can overturn boats and create hazards in the water.

Anyone on the water should seek safe harbor right awy.

