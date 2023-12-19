Speeds reduced on I-90 in Lake County due to winter weather

If you're planning on driving on I-90 in Lake County Tuesday morning, be prepared to leave a little early.

Speeds have been reduced due to winter weather in the area.

The reduction is between Concord and Unionville.

It is unknown how long the reduction will be in place.

