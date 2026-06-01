Spring 2026 was the rainiest we've seen in years

Hello, June and goodbye spring!

It was one of the wettest springs across Northeast Ohio in the last several years. It was the rainiest spring (March through May) since 2020.

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May was the only month this spring to not see over four inches of rainfall in Cleveland. And with nearly 13 inches of rain for March, April and May, that ranks spring 2026 at the 15th wettest on record.

There was some good news about all the rain and soggy conditions; severe weather was relatively minimal, with March 31 and April 15 the most active severe weather days of the spring overall.

During the month of March, we had four tornado warnings across the northeastern part of Ohio. During the months of April and May, we saw ZERO tornado warnings! Yes, you read that correctly.

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This is the first time in three years we have not had a Tornado Warning across Northeast Ohio in the months of April and May!

Snowfall was also lacking this spring.

Cleveland, Akron/Canton and Mansfield all reported below-average snow totals for the spring season.

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Despite all of the rainy and cloudy conditions, temperatures overall were slightly above average in Cleveland for the spring season.

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