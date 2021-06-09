Stay alert — afternoon showers increasing chances for localized flooding in Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — Stay alert today for the threat of more heavy rain that could lead to some pockets of flooding in parts of Northeast Ohio.

Some of you are getting relief from the intense summer heat and humidity in the form of rain and storms. But some of these rainstorms have been moving very slowly and falling at an incredibly fast rate!

There's not a lot of wind in the atmosphere out there today so storm motion is going to be slow, which means any storms that develop will kind of meander and could dump some heavy rain in a short period of time.

Yesterday rain piled up in and around Vermilion with nearly 3 inches in just a few hours. This led to a flash flood warning as heavy rain caused flooding issues on some roadways.

Remember, as little as one foot of water can sweep most cars off the road.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

In addition, it usually takes just 6 inches of fast-flowing water to sweep a person off of their feet.

If you encounter water covering a road, always try to turn around and find a different route.

It's always best to be safe than sorry. It's not worth the risk to drive through it because you don't know how deep the water is or what's underneath it.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

Widespread flooding is not expected, but where we get the heavy rain, it could add up quickly.

The best chance for heavy rain and storms will be today and tomorrow during the afternoon and evening with storm chances expected to drop a bit as we sail into the weekend.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter