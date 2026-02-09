Stay off the ice! Large crack forms on Lake Erie over the weekend; thawing temps could increase its size

CLEVELAND — It's not uncommon to see people walking on frozen Lake Erie this time of year, but if you live near Cleveland, just stay off the ice.

A large crack formed across the lake over the weekend, and thawing temperatures in the coming days may increase its size.

You can see just how big the crack is on the satellite image below:

Lake Erie may still be 95% frozen, but it's only really solid in certain areas, and Cleveland is not one of them.

We told you last week that Cleveland firefighters are staying vigilant for ice rescues.

Ice fishing and driving snowmobiles are a favorite winter pastime for those who live on the Lake Erie islands, where the ice is usually more solid. Just don't do it if you are near Cleveland.

