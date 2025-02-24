Stay off the ice on Lake Erie

This winter has been a cold one, and this has brought Lake Erie its most ice cover in years. Many people have taken to opportunity to fish and go out on the ice-covered lake this winter.

As temperatures begin to warm this week, the ice on the lake will become a dangerous place to be.

Temperatures will be warming well above freezing for most of the week, and this will help to begin to thaw out the lake.

Ice coverage begins to go down once the temperatures increase, but it is accelerated with wind.

Recent thaw/freeze cycles have weakened the ice, and gusty southwest winds on Monday will likely push the ice away from the shoreline, stranding anyone caught on it.

Also, there is no safe way to see how thick the ice is; it could break underneath you and plunge you into deep freezing water.

So just stay off Lake Erie and stay safe!

