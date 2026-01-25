STAY OFF THE ROADS: Erie, Huron counties issue Level 3 Snow Emergency

Sunday's winter storm continues to hammer Northeast Ohio, prompting multiple counties to issue snow emergencies.

As of 2 p.m., Erie and Huron counties have issued a Level 3 Snow Emergency, meaning you could be arrested if found driving on the roads other than for an emergency.

Other counties under snow emergencies:



Cuyahoga County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency.

Lorain County has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Medina County has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

Portage County has issued a Level 1 Snow Emergency and is discouraging nonessential travel.

Richland County has issued a Level 2 Snow Alert, saying only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be on the roads.

Summit County has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency and is urging drivers to only use the roads if necessary.

Wayne County has issued a Level 2 Snow Emergency.

What is a Snow Emergency?

Snow Emergency classifications, according to the Ohio Committee for Severe Weather Awareness:

LEVEL 1: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be icy. Motorists are urged to drive very cautiously.

LEVEL 2: Roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Roads may also be very icy. Only those who feel it is necessary to drive should be out on the roads. Contact your employer to see if you should report to work. Motorists should use extreme caution.

LEVEL 3: All roadways are closed to non-emergency personnel. No one should be driving during these conditions unless it is absolutely necessary to travel or a personal emergency exists. All employees should contact their employer to see if they should report to work. Those traveling on the roads may subject themselves to arrest.

