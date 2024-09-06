Storms expected Friday afternoon and evening

CLEVELAND — Thunderstorms are expected this afternoon, with more rain tonight, according to the Power of 5 weather team.

Light rain passed through the northern and western parts of Northeast Ohio earlier this morning, and it looks like more is on the way. Storms were expected to develop around 2-3 pm and continue this evening.

Prepare for possibly wet conditions for Friday Night Football or for any plans you have this evening.

Storms could become strong or severe with damaging winds, hail, heavy rain, and lightning. The tornado threat is low - but never zero. While there is this potential, a severe thunderstorm watch is unlikely to be issued by The Storm Prediction Center. That does not mean there will be NO severe storms, but the threat looks isolated enough to not warrant a watch.

The severe threat fades after the sun goes down, but there will be lingering showers tonight and into tomorrow for some. Those will be lake effect showers, so the greatest potential for continued wet weather will be in our northern and eastern communities in the primary and second snow (rain) belts.

We'll update you with weather alerts as they come in. Be sure to listen for thunder. When thunder roars, get indoors! Any storm with lightning is dangerous.

