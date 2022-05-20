Stormy Weekend: Strong to severe storms possible

CLEVELAND — Strong to severe storms will be possible Saturday afternoon through Saturday night.

SEVERE POTENTIAL:

The Storm Prediction Center upgraded and expanded the risk for severe weather across Northeast Ohio on Friday. Most of the area is in the 2/5 risk level. This is known as a slight risk for severe weather and means that scattered severe storms are expected in the yellow area. The area in green is a marginal risk for severe weather and is a level 1/5. This shows there is a better chance to experience severe weather in our northern and western communities.

The main threats for severe weather on Saturday will be damaging straight line winds and hail. However, tornadoes are not off the table either. Additionally, any storm could feature brief heavy rain that could lead to localized flooding and lightning.

wews

TIMING:

Saturday looks to start off very mild and dry. We will likely have "a cap" in place in our atmosphere. A cap is an area of warm air aloft (several thousand feet above our heads) and prevents the rising of updrafts. A cap can delay thunderstorm development or sometimes prevent it entirely.

wews

A cap will weaken or "break" if there are even warmer temperatures at the surface or if there is strong enough lift to break the cap. If and when the cap breaks, storms will develop and the chance for severe storms is typically greater than if the cap was not in place.

wews

The cap expected on Saturday will likely break down by the late afternoon to early evening from an upper level disturbance and daytime heating. We will likely see very little activity to numerous storms developing during a short period of time and continue into Saturday night/early Sunday. Morning rain on Sunday should be sub-severe, but if there is still activity lingering by Sunday afternoon, additional strong storms will be possible.

The timing of storms has been particularly tricky with this forecast, so take the images below with a grain of salt. I would also recommend tuning into News 5 Friday evening and Saturday morning to catch the Power of 5 Forecast for the latest updates.

wews

wews

wews

wews

wews

