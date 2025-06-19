Watch Now
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Storms cause tree damage in Parma Heights

Our Mike Holden is tracking several reports of storm damage across the viewing area.
Storms cause tree damage in Parma Heights
Cleveland tree on cars 1.jpg
Posted
and last updated

Our Mike Holden is tracking several reports of storm damage across the viewing area.

From downed trees to cars buried under debris to countless power outages—Good Morning Cleveland is live from the hardest hit areas, showing you the aftermath of Wednesday night's storm.

Oakwood Road, just off of Pearl Road in Parma Heights, is littered with debris.

Our overnight News Tracker spotted several large trees that had toppled over and uprooted.

One of the trees is at least 60 feet tall.

Debris and branches could be seen strewn across the roadway and in the front yards of several homes.

The winds were so strong--a tree crashed onto a car there.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

Stay with News 5 and watch Good Morning Cleveland for the latest live developments.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter
Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter
Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Storm Shield: Get severe weather alerts for your iOS and Android device

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk