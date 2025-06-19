Storms cause tree damage in Parma Heights

Our Mike Holden is tracking several reports of storm damage across the viewing area.

From downed trees to cars buried under debris to countless power outages—Good Morning Cleveland is live from the hardest hit areas, showing you the aftermath of Wednesday night's storm.

Oakwood Road, just off of Pearl Road in Parma Heights, is littered with debris.

Our overnight News Tracker spotted several large trees that had toppled over and uprooted.

Lots of storm damage last night.

One of the trees is at least 60 feet tall.

Debris and branches could be seen strewn across the roadway and in the front yards of several homes.

The winds were so strong--a tree crashed onto a car there.

Luckily, no one was hurt.

