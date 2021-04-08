Strong line of storms coming through Northeast Ohio

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — A strong line of storms is currently coming through Northeast Ohio.

The storm will impact Summit, Geauga, Portage, Lake, Stark, Medina, Ashtabula, and Cuyahoga counties until 6:45 p.m.

Wind gusts up to 50 miles per hour are possible with this storm.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

