Strong storm brings rain and thunder to Northeast Ohio Monday

Posted at 1:43 PM, Jun 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-07 13:44:43-04

CLEVELAND — A line of strong storms is developing and moving towards Cleveland Monday afternoon. Afternoon storms will affect Northern Portage, Southern Geauga, Eastern Cuyahoga, Southwestern Lake and Northeastern Summit counties, according to the NWS.

Radar indicated strong storms were located near Cleveland to Streetsboro.

Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade was tracking heavy rain over Medina that was heading into western parts of Barberton.

Wind gusts of 40 mph or more are possible with these storms this afternoon.

Affected cities include:

  • Cleveland
  • Willowick
  • Ravenna
  • Parma
  • Euclid
  • Mentor
  • Cleveland Heights
  • Kent
  • Solon
  • Willoughby
  • Hudson
  • Twinsburg
  • Eastlake
  • Streetsboro
  • Warrensville Heights
  • Macedonia
  • South Russell
  • Middlefield
  • Garrettsville
  • Burton

The strongest may even spit out some small hail. Few additional showers and storms are possible tonight with super muggy air in place.

