Strong storm brings rain and thunder to Northeast Ohio Monday

CLEVELAND — A line of strong storms is developing and moving towards Cleveland Monday afternoon. Afternoon storms will affect Northern Portage, Southern Geauga, Eastern Cuyahoga, Southwestern Lake and Northeastern Summit counties, according to the NWS.

Radar indicated strong storms were located near Cleveland to Streetsboro.

Power of 5 meteorologist Remeisha Shade was tracking heavy rain over Medina that was heading into western parts of Barberton.

Wind gusts of 40 mph or more are possible with these storms this afternoon.

Affected cities include:



Cleveland

Willowick

Ravenna

Parma

Euclid

Mentor

Cleveland Heights

Kent

Solon

Willoughby

Hudson

Twinsburg

Eastlake

Streetsboro

Warrensville Heights

Macedonia

South Russell

Middlefield

Garrettsville

Burton

The strongest may even spit out some small hail. Few additional showers and storms are possible tonight with super muggy air in place.

