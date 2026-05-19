Strong storms possible Tuesday afternoon across Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND — There's an elevated chance of severe storms today that are being fueled by this morning's heat and humidity.

All severe weather modes are possible. What does that mean? We will be watching for damaging winds, hail, frequent lightning, heavy rain, and even isolated tornadoes.

These storms will be ahead of a cold front.

Plan for a massive drop in temperatures for a couple of days.

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