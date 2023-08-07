Strong to Severe Storms Possible Monday

We are not done with the threat of storms across Northeast Ohio. More are on the way for the start of the work week, along with the threat of strong to severe storms.

Scattered showers and storms will return on Monday, with a better chance for storms Monday afternoon. The threat of strong to severe storms will return Monday afternoon into the evening, with a better chance South and East of Cleveland.

The biggest concern from severe storms on Monday will be heavy rain and gusty winds, but hail and an isolated tornado cannot be completely ruled out.

Thankfully we will see an end to the severe weather risk by the end of Monday, but rain chances will remain in the forecast once again on Tuesday.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Phil Sakal: Facebook & Twitter