Strong-to-severe storms possible tonight across Northeast Ohio

Above-average warmth and sunshine that's enjoyable for the afternoon will provide more fuel for storms during the overnight hours.

Strong-to-severe storms will be possible across Northeast Ohio tonight as an arctic cold front moves in from the northwest.

All kinds of severe weather will be possible, but damaging winds and large hail look to be more likely if we happen to see severe storms tonight. Isolated tornadoes will be possible, especially west of I-70.

The timing of storms will be after sunset, so you will need to have a plan to get warnings, as some watches and warnings will occur when you getting ready to go to sleep or already in bed.

As of the early afternoon Tuesday, some storms will begin to form during the late evening hours and could be on the stronger side.

The better chance for severe storms will be in the 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. time frame.

Once we get closer to dawn on Wednesday, the threat of strong-to-severe storms will be tapering off. Some rain and gusty conditions will linger, with temperatures in the lower 60s.

But the warmth will not last long.

Temperatures will plummet during the late morning into the afternoon behind the front, with some snow showers possible during the early afternoon.

The cold will linger into the day on Thursday before more spring warmth moves in for the start of March.

