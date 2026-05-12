Summer is almost here!

The temperatures of late may not have you thinking of Summer, but we are mere weeks away from the Solstice!

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Just this week, Utqiagvik (Barrow), Alaska, saw its last Sunset on Sunday, May 10. That means from Monday on, they will be in 24-hour daylight for 84 straight days! The next time the sun will set isn't until Aug. 2, 2026!

Daylight has also been increasing across Northeast Ohio over the last several weeks, too! We're on track to gain about 45 more minutes of daylight between now and the summer solstice on June 21.

Today's Daylight in Cleveland:

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We've already gained a little over 5 hours and 15 minutes of daylight since the winter solstice back in December!

We are getting closer to the earliest (sunrise) and latest (sunset) times in the next month.

Sunrises will occur before 6 a.m. on May 25 and remain before 6 a.m. through July 7!

Earliest Sunrise Dates, roughly between June 10 to the 14th, with the sunrise happening between 5:50 a.m. and 5:52 p.m.

We've already seen Sunsets well after 8 PM for several weeks now, but we have to wait until the 10th of June to see our first 9 p.m. or later Sunset.

We'll get to enjoy sunsets at 9 p.m. or later from mid-June through mid-July.

The latest sunset of the year in Cleveland, Ohio, is 9:04 PM, occurring around the summer solstice on June 21 and lasting until July 3.

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