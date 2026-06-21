Sunday is Dad's Day and Summer Begins! Will the weather cooperate?

June 21, 2026 is a very special day! It marks the start of a new season in the northern hemisphere and we celebrate Dads, Granddads, Uncles, Godfathers, Step-Dads and men who have ever shown a Dad's love!

After six months of gaining daylight, we've finally hit the top of the mountain! June 21st is the longest amount of daylight seen in Northeast Ohio!

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That means plenty of daylight to enjoy outdoor activities with Dad!

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But will the weather cooperate for all those fishing, golfing, hiking, grilling or any other activity Sunday?

Well, I've got some good news! The weather should have plenty of dry time for most outdoor plans...

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So, those who have early tee times or are hoping to cast a line early, things are looking great! Some sunshine and pleasant temperatures with light winds for those early risers at 6 a.m.!

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By noon, though, clouds will become more widespread, but we're still looking dry, with temperatures into the 70s for most!

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Now, between 3 and 6 p.m., the clouds will thicken up, and winds will pick up some, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 70s.

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As we get closer to the evening, though, clouds will begin to produce rain, especially in our western and southern communities first.

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As we get closer to 8 p.m. and later, rain chances will become more of an issue for the region. So those later activities will include the threat of rain, and even heavy rain.

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Rain will become more likely after sunset for the entire region, and heavy rain will be possible. Some flooding concerns will be possible during the second half of the evening on Sunday into Monday morning.

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The morning commute on Monday will be a soggy one. The good news is that rain will begin to wrap up during the mid to late morning on Monday, leading to more dry weather Monday afternoon into Tuesday.

Happy Father's Day and Happy Summer!

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