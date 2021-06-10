Swimmers warned to stay out of Lake Erie due to high risk of rip currents

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service has issued a Beach Hazard Statement for multiple Northeast Ohio counties along Lake Erie, warning swimmers to remain out of the water due to the conditions.

The Beach Hazard Statement is in effect from 2 p.m. Thursday throughout the evening for the following counties:



Erie

Lorain

Cuyahoga

Lake

Ashtabula

NWS issued the alert in response to a high risk of rip currents that are expected Thursday.

National Weather Statement

Wind and wave action are expected to cause currents on the lakeshore. Those currents can carry swimmers away from shore out into the lake.

Through the duration of the Beach Hazard Statement, swimmers in the aforementioned areas should avoid swimming in the lake and avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

National Weather Service

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter