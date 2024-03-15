'Tattered and torn, we're still here': Logan Co. families salvage what they can after tornadoes hit

LOGAN COUNTY, Ohio — Orchard Island in Logan County is a favorite getaway for dozens of families. Others live in the lakeside environment year-round. After a tornado ripped through the community, the whole island came together to start to pick up the pieces.

Pontoon boats are flipped and out of the water. Docks and decks are destroyed near the "Stay A Day" Marina.

A family from Columbus, Ohio, that has been coming here for the summer for decades is distraught, "We'll get through it, yep, it will be happy again. It's just overwhelming, very overwhelming; I am just glad we're all OK."

Area leaders vowing support for the families on Orchard Island, "As I talked to both the speaker of the house last night and the Governor, we're going to be very focused on making sure that we can get funding available to get this lake open and ready for the summertime to help communities rebuild, help small businesses get back on their feet, help homeowners," said State Representative Jon Cross (R), 83rd District.

Down the street from Orchard Island in Lakeview, the Star Home Mobile Home Park is also turned upside down.

"The mobile home right across from me that's flipped that was actually my brother-in-law, and he actually had to be cut out with a chainsaw last night," said Mike Pikey.

Teresa Rossler escaped her home in the park to return Friday afternoon to rescue her dogs,

"We didn't have renter's insurance. I just lost my car insurance the night before, but we'll figure it out," said Rossler.

While families salvaged what they could from the rubble, an American flag was hung proudly from a car door.

"Tattered and torn, we're still here," Jeremy Burd.

Whitney Wilson looks at her mother's former home and remembers all the good times there. Wilson said her mother, Christina Dolan, was hiding in her shower, which ended up being pulled outside the mobile home during the storm.

"Just something in my gut told me to come down here and grab her," said Wilson. Dolan is safe now and has a place to stay in for now, but the future is unknown.

Chief Michael Thompson with Washington Township Police said all the homes in Star Mobile Home Park were checked, and there were no deaths.

"I don't see a lot of these being salvageable. It's just figuring out what's next for them, getting them into temporary shelter, that's the things we're working on right now," said Chief Michael Thompson, Washington Township Police.

Down the street in Russels Point, the damage is also extensive. Thomas Mosgrove feels lucky to be able to return to his home tonight. He lost a large tree in his front yard and is not sure when the power will turn back on, he's relieved his three beloved St. Bernard's are okay.