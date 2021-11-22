Thanksgiving forecast: Warm-up with highs in the 50s for Wednesday, rain increasing on Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND — Our Thanksgiving holiday week is upon us, and a lot of you will be hitting the roads or have family coming in to visit. Across Northeast Ohio, the next few days will be on the chilly side with temperatures running about 10-15 degrees below normal in the 30s for highs.

The start of the week

Few light lake effect snow showers are possible across the snowbelt through Tuesday morning but should not have any major impacts. A trace to 2 inches of snow is possible for parts of the snowbelt.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

Travel across the region should be fairly quiet Monday with no major impacts expected for cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

What about Wednesday?

A nice warming trend is on the way for a very big travel day on Wednesday with dry weather expected across Northeast Ohio and temperatures near 50!

How about the big day?

Things could get interesting on Turkey Day as another system impacts the region with a good shot at widespread rain. Plan on a wet Thanksgiving with high temperatures near 50 degrees in Cleveland.

Much colder air returns late week, and that means more chances for a mix and snow by the big shopping day also known as Black Friday.

So the next few days are looking decent for holiday travel with things expected to get a bit messier on the roads by Thursday and Friday.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

Remeisha Shade | News 5 Cleveland.

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter