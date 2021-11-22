Watch
WeatherWeather News

Actions

Thanksgiving forecast: Warm-up with highs in the 50s for Wednesday, rain increasing on Thanksgiving

items.[0].videoTitle
Cleveland weather from the Power of 5 weather team
thanksgiving2.jpg
Posted at 2:03 PM, Nov 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-22 14:03:24-05

CLEVELAND — Our Thanksgiving holiday week is upon us, and a lot of you will be hitting the roads or have family coming in to visit. Across Northeast Ohio, the next few days will be on the chilly side with temperatures running about 10-15 degrees below normal in the 30s for highs.

The start of the week
Few light lake effect snow showers are possible across the snowbelt through Tuesday morning but should not have any major impacts. A trace to 2 inches of snow is possible for parts of the snowbelt.

thanksgiving3.jpg

Travel across the region should be fairly quiet Monday with no major impacts expected for cities such as Chicago, Detroit and Indianapolis.

thanksgiving1.jpg

What about Wednesday?
A nice warming trend is on the way for a very big travel day on Wednesday with dry weather expected across Northeast Ohio and temperatures near 50!

How about the big day?
Things could get interesting on Turkey Day as another system impacts the region with a good shot at widespread rain. Plan on a wet Thanksgiving with high temperatures near 50 degrees in Cleveland.

Much colder air returns late week, and that means more chances for a mix and snow by the big shopping day also known as Black Friday.

So the next few days are looking decent for holiday travel with things expected to get a bit messier on the roads by Thursday and Friday.

thanksgiving7.jpg
thanksgiving6.jpg

Want the latest Power of 5 weather team updates wherever you go? Download the News 5 App free now: Apple|Android

Download the StormShield app for weather alerts on your iOS and Android device: Apple|Android

Click here to view our interactive radar.

Read and watch the latest Power of 5 forecast here.

Follow the News 5 Weather Team:

Mark Johnson: Facebook & Twitter

Remeisha Shade: Facebook & Twitter

Trent Magill: Facebook & Twitter

Katie McGraw: Facebook & Twitter

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download Storm Shield App, www.StormShieldAlerts.com

Severe weather alerts on your smartphone

Scripps National Desk
12:23 PM, Dec 17, 2018